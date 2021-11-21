Target's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to save big at Target!
Today marks the first day of the retailer's week-long Black Friday savings event, so you don't have to wait until Friday or brave the crowds in-person. Below are the insane deals you can take advantage of until 11/27.
- Apple offers including including savings of up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods
- Buy one, get one 50% off on select toys from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more
- $299.99 Element 65 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)
- Free $50 gift card with purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
- $249.99 Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (reg. $379.99)
- $99.99 PowerXL Air Fryer Square Dual Basket (reg $199.99)
- Up to 30% off on sleepwear for the family
- 30% off beauty gift sets
You can expect more deals to drop starting 11/25, so make sure to check back for more information. In the meantime, head on over to Target.com to save big and get everyone on your list, including yourself, something they'll cherish!
Apple AirPods Pro
These noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for the athletes, workaholics or music lovers on your list! They'll appreciate the customizable fit, 24 hours of listening time, plus sweat and water-resistant construction.
PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer - Black
Whip up healthier meals in no time thanks to this air fryer, which comes loaded with eight one-touch presets on an LED touchscreen display. Additionally, this air fryer puts other models on the market to shame with its two 5-qt. baskets for XL 10-qt total capacity to help you cook for more people.
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
With strong suction and lightweight design, this cordless vacuum will get the job done whether your hardwood floors, upholstery or carpet need some help. Enjoy features like a 40 minute run time and a wall dock for easy charging.
IT Cosmetics Confidence Blockbuster Holiday Skincare Set
Score 30% off sets like this one! In the IT Cosmetics Confidence Blockbuster Holiday Skincare Set, you'll get a face moisturizer, eye cream, face cream and cleanser to help with skin concerns like uneven skin tone, fine lines and aging.
Element 65-Inch 4K UHD Frameless Roku TV
You're saving $350! In addition to watching your favorite, shows and movies, you can enjoy Element's blazing-fast processor and highest-resolution display.
Women's Three-Piece Pajama Set - White Mark
Cozy up in a new pair of PJs complete with a matching eye mask! Additionally, save up to 30% off on sleepwear for the rest of the family.
CRUXGG Rotating Ceramic Nonstick Waffle Maker
Available exclusively at Target, this rotating ceramic nonstick waffle maker features six browning levels to help you craft the perfect waffle. Plus, enjoy easy clean up thanks to a dishwasher-safe drip tray.
Oculus Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB
Score a free $50 gift card with the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2! Besides getting two gifts in one, this virtual reality headset offers 50% more pixels than the original Quest and allows you to immerse yourself in video games, live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more.
Marvel Avengers: Endgame Electronic Fist Roleplay Toy
Equipped with lights and sounds, your little one will feel invincible thanks to the power of the Infinity Stones! Not to mention, when you buy this toy, you'll get 50% off another select toy from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more.
