Here's Proof Channing Tatum and Adam Levine's Bromance Is Stronger Than Ever

Cheers to friendship!
That's exactly what Adam Levine did when he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, hosted a celebration for their new Calirosa tequila brand on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ysabel in Los Angeles. The couple, who married in 2014, were surrounded by their friends as they toasted to their latest endeavor.
One of the familiar faces spotted at the intimate party? Channing Tatum. A source tells E! News that the Magic Mike star attended the intimate party "to support Adam."
"They were chatting and hanging out at the party for a decent amount of time," the insider says. "It looked like they were catching up and Channing looked super excited to see Adam and hang out with him."
Other notable stars on the guest list included Stella Maxwell, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlotte Lawrence, Sarah Wright Olsen and Liza Owen. Though Channing "came solo" and arrived without his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz by his side, the source notes that the actor "looked like he was in a great mood" as he mingled with Adam and Behati.
The insider adds, "Adam was introducing him to many of his friends and his family."
It's unclear exactly when this bromance struck up, though Adam and Channing have orbiting each other's social circles for years.
As fans know, Adam played the onscreen husband to Channing's ex-wife, actress Jenna Dewan, in 2013's American Horror Story: Asylum. His wedding to Behati was officiated by Jonah Hill, who co-starred alongside Channing in 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street.
In 2015, Adam and Behati feted Jenna, who was still married to Channing at the time, at a star-studded party in L.A. for the actress' 35th birthday.
By 2019, it appeared that Adam and Channing were close friends as they were spotted vacationing together with their respective families in Mexico.
Behati recently gave insight into her family life with Adam during an exclusive interview with E! News, sharing that the two like to indulge in a nightcap after putting their kids, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, to bed.
"We turn down the lights," she said. "Usually, it's like Friends or if it's a Sunday night, we're definitely watching Succession or Larry David...We have a bar that's set in our TV room and it's very moody and there's a fireplace."
Behati added, "And then I make a mess on the bar because I cut open every fruit that I have to make my concoction. If I do have watermelon, that's a really easy one. I literally just blend the watermelon and use the juice over the ice with a shot of tequila. It's so good. But yes, then we sit down, we cheers and we say thank goodness the kids are asleep."
It looks like mom and dad had a fun night out this week, too!