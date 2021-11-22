The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's relationship has run its course.
The Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are "no longer a couple," her rep confirms to E! News. A source close to Tayshia also confirms that she plans to stay in NYC.
The split comes less than a year after the pair got engaged on The Bachelorette and about two weeks after they ran the New York City marathon together.
Zac proposed to Tayshia during the show's finale, which aired in December 2020. "I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life," he told her. "And if you'll let me, I'm going to choose you right now. I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning. I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me."
They went on to make their debut on the red carpet nine months later, appearing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.
The same month, Zac addresses rumors that there was trouble in paradise.
"Any time you're in the public eye, there are going to be people that want to start s--t and say things," he told E! News. "I think one of the things we've done a really good job of as a unit is filter through what's real and what's not."
Tayshia, 31, and Zac, 37, seemed to be still going strong on Nov. 7, when they ran the NYC Marathon together. "This is not Zac's first rodeo, so I think he's kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point," Tayshia told E! News ahead of the challenge. "I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon and he's been really supportive."
She added, "There are definitely times where I'm not in the mood to go running or same with him. But when we have the accountability partner, it's definitely made the runs more bearable and way more fun."
While the experience was a success, it did result in a "painful" hospital trip a few days after. She told fans on Nov. 13 that she was at home, feeling "somewhat decent" after receiving a diagnosis of a kidney infection.
Zac praised her "humility and courage" after successfully finishing the marathon, writing on Instagram, "She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will... She said she was going to do something and she did it."
Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays on ABC.