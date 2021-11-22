The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's relationship has run its course.

The Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are "no longer a couple," her rep confirms to E! News. A source close to Tayshia also confirms that she plans to stay in NYC.

The split comes less than a year after the pair got engaged on The Bachelorette and about two weeks after they ran the New York City marathon together.

Zac proposed to Tayshia during the show's finale, which aired in December 2020. "I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life," he told her. "And if you'll let me, I'm going to choose you right now. I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning. I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me."

They went on to make their debut on the red carpet nine months later, appearing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.

The same month, Zac addresses rumors that there was trouble in paradise.