Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty: Viola Davis, Jameela Jamil and More Stars React

Hollywood stars are reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty by a Wisconsin jury on Friday, Nov. 19.
According to NBC News, Rittenhouse, 18, was "cleared on all five charges" against him in relation to fatally shooting two men—Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26—and "severely wounding" Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during the protests surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last August.
After the verdict was read, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder thanked the jury for their participation. "I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with," he said per NBC News. "It's truly been my pleasure … just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us."
The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office stated that while they were "disappointed with the verdict, it must be respected." They added, "We are grateful to the members of the jury for their diligent and thoughtful deliberations. The Kenosha community has endured much over the past 15 months, and yet we remain resilient and strong."
In a statement, President Joe Biden acknowledged that the verdict would "leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned," but urged "everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with rule of law."
He continued, "I know that we're not going to heal our country's wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law."
After the verdict was announced, Hollywood stars took to social media to share their thoughts. See their reactions below.
Viola Davis: "Welcome to America"
Jameela Jamil: "Disgusted. And what a dangerous precedent to set. (Or upkeep, really) They're going to make him a cop aren't they?"
Sophia Bush: "The miscarriage of justice today is enraging. This is white supremacy in action. This is hideous. He murdered people, bragged about it while throwing white power signs in a bar, and then manufactured tears to claim that despite his AR-15 HE was in danger. And he got off. Unreal."
Hilarie Burton Morgan: "I don't even have the words. Kalief Browder. Two Americas."
Flavor Flav: "My condolences go out to the families of the victims of Kyle Rittenhouse. This is an outrage."
Daniel Dae Kim: "In other news you could see coming from a mile away…"
Yvette Nicole Brown: "The good news is that white men & boys can still kill whoever they want and do NO jail time! Isn't that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little #KyleRittenhouse is gonna go right out and take some more white power pics with #TheProudBoys & plan his next massacre."
Andy Cohen: "What in the actual F--K!? #KyleRittenhouse"
Kerry Washington: "Elections matter. The lives of Joseph Rosenbaum & Anthony Huber mattered. They should be alive today. Our 1st amendment right to free speech should not cost any of us our lives. And regardless of anybody's verdict anywhere and at anytime, Black Lives Do Matter. Today. & always."
Bette Midler: "#kylerittenhouse found not guilty tho we SAW HIM kill two. Fundamentally stupid, I predict he will go on to a big career on #Fox and in #RadicalRightWing circles, which counts as a plus with them. A tragic, tragic day for decent, THINKING, feeling, ethical people everywhere."
Josh Gad: "It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second."
Rachel Zegler: "Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted on all charges after such heinous heinous crimes is the epitome of white privilege and exactly what is wrong with this godforsaken country."
Emmanuel Acho: "I'm saddened, but not surprised. I'm sick, but not shocked. I'm disgusted, but not derailed. Equality is not a finish line we cross, but a road we travel. I'm reminded we still have a great distance to go. #KyleRittenhouse"
Rosanna Arquette: "I have no faith in the justice system In America today I don't want to live in a country that is ruled by violent ignorant racists."
Tina Knowles: "This is a crime!!!! It is the most racist bulls--t I have ever seen . The judge should have on a klan hood . I am thoroughly disgusted !!! Just like he could drive across the state line walk around with a AKA Rifle , walk down the middle of the street with it untouched , kill two people and walk free go home and sleep in his own bed. This tells people like him it is a/okay to do this!!!! Criminal!!!!"
Ice T: "Wow………."