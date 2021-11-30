Here's Your Sizzling First Look at Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Let the Miami mania begin!

Peacock just dropped the first trailer for season four of the rebooted Bravo franchise The Real Housewives of Miami, and it's safe to say the Florida ladies will be bringing the heat this winter.

Premiering Thursday, Dec. 16, RHOM season four stars previous Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, along with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife to be casted in Real Housewives history.

Additionally, fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside Kiki Barth will be friends of the Housewives.

The group is already clashing in the below trailer, with Nicole accusing Marysol of being "bored" in her life only for Larsa to step in and ask, "Who the f--k are you?"

That's not to say the O.G. Housewives are entirely loyal to each other, though! Everyone is up to no good throughout the sneak peek, as we hear snippets of everything from an OnlyFans scandal to someone who apparently "died while having sex with a man."