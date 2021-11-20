KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

11 Jaw-Dropping Deals From J.Crew's Holiday Sale Happening Now

This weekend at J.Crew, you can score up to 50% off holiday party dresses and take an extra 30% off sale items.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 20, 2021 2:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's sale time, shoppers!

Right now, J.Crew is having a major sale on holiday party-ready styles and you can take up to 50% off dresses, jumpsuits, sweaters and more. It's the perfect time to shop for all those holiday gatherings you'll be attending real soon. But that's not the only amazing sale happening on site this weekend. 

Everything that's already on sale is an extra 30% off right now. That means, you can score a brand new tunic sweater for under $50. That $150 pair of jeans you've been wanting? Only $30. Their super chic lug sole rainboots are also on sale right now for 50% off, and sizes are selling out fast. If you want to score these great deals for yourself, all you have to do is enter the code SALETIME at checkout to receive your discount. 

There are a ton of great deals on site right now, and we don't want you to miss out. We picked out the best deals we found. Check those out below. 

Pixie Pant in Stretch Ponte

This legging-pant hybrid is both comfy and chic. It's a J.Crew best-seller that shoppers seem to really love. Right now, you can snag these for under $50.

$90
$49
J.Crew

Mini Montauk Tote in Leather

Looking for a cute compact bag to carry around everywhere? Get your hands on the Mini Montauk tote. It comes in two colors, and is only $32 right now. At that price, it's a total steal!

$148
$32
J.Crew

Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Shirtdress

This highly versatile dress is cute and comes in three colors. To score the best deal, we recommend getting this in warm taupe.

$118
$22
J.Crew

Cotton-Cashmere Pullover Sweatshirt

We're always here for anything cozy, and this cotton-cashmere pullover is lightweight, super soft and comes in multiple colors. One shopper called it the perfect mix of sweater and sweatshirt. You'll want to get more than one.

$98
$46
J.Crew

Slim Perfect Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Looking for the perfect long sleeve t-shirt to wear all winter long? Look no further than this. It comes in both stripes and solid colors. To really score a great deal, we recommend getting the beautiful muted gold haze.

$37
$13
J.Crew

Essential Wide-Sleeve T-Shirt

This wide sleeved shirt is an essential piece for your wardrobe. It comes in five colors, and you can get this for as low as $10 right now.

$40
$10
J.Crew

Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Southern Sky Wash

Now's your chance to score a great pair of jeans at an amazing discount. These slouchy boyfriend jeans were originally $148, but you can get them for $30.

$148
$30
J.Crew

Stretch-Wool V-Neck Tunic Sweater

The stretch-wool V-neck tunic sweater is a great fall-to-winter piece to have in your closet. It comes in black, orchid, cream and mint. Right now, it's under $50.

$98
$49
J.Crew

Short Lug-Sole Rainboots

Who says rainboots can't be chic? These short lug-sole rainboots are not only on-trend, but they'll keep your feet and nice dry during rainy season. So cute! 

$85
$53
J.Crew

Sherpa Flats

If you're currently obsessed with all things sherpa, we have the perfect shoes for you. These sherpa flats come in black and dusty ivory. Right now, they're 50% off!

$128
$64
J.Crew

Ella Open-Front Long Sweater-Blazer

This gorgeous sweater-blazer will earn you a ton of compliments. It comes in heather dark camel and heather blossom, both of which are so pretty. We're definitely snagging this for ourselves!

$168
$104
J.Crew

