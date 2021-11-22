Cardi B Turns Heads at the 2021 American Music Awards in Her Boldest Red Carpet Look Yet

Watch : Cardi B Candidly Talks About Bouncing Back After Baby No.2

Cardi B, is that you?

The 29-year-old rapper turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Cardi B arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a head-to-toe look by Schiaparelli that consisted of a black gown, a black veil, a gold mask, gold earrings and matching gloves.

It's certainly a big night for the "Bartier Cardi" star. Not only is she hosting the award show, but she's also nominated in three categories, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for her hit "Up." If Cardi B wins, she'll add to the five AMA trophies she already has on her shelf.

So what can fans expect from the evening's emcee? "If you ever liked watching my old videos or if you ever liked me going live as you guys have seen, that's what it's gonna give," Cardi B told Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart on a recent episode of E!'s Daily Pop. "That's what I'm giving. I'm giving me."