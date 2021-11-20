From Monster's Ball to X-Men, Revisit 2021 PCAs Icon Halle Berry's Best Roles

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

Halle Berry is a superhero on and off the silver screen.

The Oscar-winning superstar is being honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, E! announced Friday, Nov. 19. The actress, producer, mother of two and so much more is being recognized for all she's done after dazzling us for nearly four decades in the industry.

While Berry's impressive list of accomplishments sees no end in sight, we're taking a look back at one of our favorite parts of her career: her best and most iconic film roles! Movies like Monster's Ball, X-Men, Swordfish and Die Another Day have stood the test of time, keeping us discussing her monumental work for years after.

We're revisiting every unforgettable role Berry has given us over her long career. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Berry's greatest roles over the years, from superhero action flicks to critically acclaimed dramas.