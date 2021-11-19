Why Cardi B Is Grateful She & Offset Stayed Together Despite Relationship "Challenges"

Better than ever.
The one and only Cardi B is set to host the 2021 American Music Awards this Sunday, Nov. 21, but before the "Pressed" rapper takes the stage, E! News' Daily Pop got the scoop on what she has planned and much more.
"I feel like you can just expect, if you ever liked watching my old videos or you ever liked me going live," Cardi B dished today during the exclusive conversation with Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "That's what I'm giving. I'm giving me."
The host, who's also up for three AMAs—favorite female hip-hop artist, and favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song for "Up"—went on to reveal that she's most excited to see Silk Sonic, BTS, Megan The Stallion and Chlöe perform.
Come December, Cardi B could be back on another awards stage since she's nominated for two People's Choice Awards.
"It feels good, you know," she said, reacting to the news. "A compliment or people showing love, it goes a long way. Sometimes being famous, the negative things can cloud you up. But when you win the awards, when fans are going hard, voting for you and cheering for you, it's like wow, you know what, that doesn't matter; all the negative things don't matter."
The same could almost certainly be said when it comes to spending time with her two children, three-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and the baby boy she and her husband Offset welcomed on Sept. 4.
"This time, snapping back is a little different," Cardi B explained. "I don't know if it's because it's second baby or because of the gender or because I'm a little older now than the first time when I had Kulture, but my hormones have been all over the place."
She's not necessarily in a hurry to get back into shape, either. After all, "my son gave me some really good hips!"
Cardi B and Offset have yet to publicly share their baby boy's name, but they did tell E! News in a joint statement back in September, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
In addition to Kulture, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.
Cardi B and Offset have dealt with their fair share of ups and downs since they secretly tied the knot in September 2017—she filed for divorce after Offset's alleged infidelity beginning in 2018, though they reconciled by December 2020—but now, they're in a great place.
In fact, Cardi B said on Daily Pop that she's "happy" they stayed together.
"Of course we went through some challenges," she continued. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"
Hear more from Cardi B in the above interview!
The 2021 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST and PST on ABC. The show will also be streaming next day, Nov. 22, on Hulu.