Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch : EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip

Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family.

The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."

According to Roman, her career at this moment "is starting to … reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I've been in this business, and a baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do."

The Basketball Wives alum, who is already mom to daughters Lyric and Jazz from her previous marriage to Kenny Anderson, continued, "So what I offered [Youngblood] was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together."