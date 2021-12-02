From "Beautiful" to "Dirrty," Revisit 2021 PCAs Music Icon Christina Aguilera's Best Music Videos

Watch : Christina Aguilera's ICONIC Career Milestones

She's a pop legend with powerhouse pipes!

When we think of top-of-the-line vocals, there are very few artists who compare to Christina Aguilera. The Grammy Award-winning singer will be the first-ever recipient of the Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Fresh off her epic return to the 2021 Latin Grammys, we're celebrating the "Pa Mis Muchachas" singer by revisiting her fierce catalog of music videos, spanning seven studio albums—and a few features that we're obsessed with.

From the risqué altar ego Aguilera introduced in the notorious "Dirrty" to channeling old Hollywood charm in the ‘40's-inspired "Candyman," the superstar has given us countless and incredible music video performances that have stood the test of time.

Nothing is off limits for the singer's talents—she can deliver power ballads like "Beautiful" and "The Voice Within" or smolder and sizzle over a catchy beat in "Not Myself Tonight" or "Can't Hold Us Down."