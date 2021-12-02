Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
From "Beautiful" to "Dirrty," Revisit 2021 PCAs Music Icon Christina Aguilera's Best Music Videos

By Jake Thompson Dec 02, 2021 3:00 PM
She's a pop legend with powerhouse pipes!

When we think of top-of-the-line vocals, there are very few artists who compare to Christina Aguilera. The Grammy Award-winning singer will be the first-ever recipient of the Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Fresh off her epic return to the 2021 Latin Grammys, we're celebrating the "Pa Mis Muchachas" singer by revisiting her fierce catalog of music videos, spanning seven studio albums—and a few features that we're obsessed with.

From the risqué altar ego Aguilera introduced in the notorious "Dirrty" to channeling old Hollywood charm in the ‘40's-inspired "Candyman," the superstar has given us countless and incredible music video performances that have stood the test of time.

Nothing is off limits for the singer's talents—she can deliver power ballads like "Beautiful" and "The Voice Within" or smolder and sizzle over a catchy beat in "Not Myself Tonight" or "Can't Hold Us Down." 

Scroll through the music icon's 20 most memorable music video moments below, from "Genie In A Bottle" to "Your Body."

Don't miss Christina accept the People's Music Icon award at the 2021 PCAs on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

YouTube
"Dirrty" ft. Redman

Ladies and gentlemen, this is quintessential Christina Aguilera at her finest—and probably the Grammy-winning singer's most notorious music video to date.

The grungy video for "Dirrty" was Xtina's introduction of a more risqué altar ego, as well as the former mouseketeer's way of laughing in critics' faces that claimed she was too hyper-sexualized.

We follow an oiled up Aguilera throwing punches in a boxing ring, partying with Redman and participating in an iconic dance-off in a grimy gym shower.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Fighter"

If Christina's gothic vibe in the music video "Fighter" is any indication of the popstar's trajectory in the '00's, it marked a new era in the former The Voice coach's ever-changing looks and sound.

In the video, Aguilera shatters a glass box and transforms into a visually-captivating moth. One things for certain: don't mess with this fighter!

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Ain't No Other Man"

Is there anything better than Christina strutting, dancing, shimmying and shaking through various 1920s-themed clubs and hotels? Didn't think so! Arguably one of Aguilera's catchiest tracks, the video's energy is almost daring you to get up and join in the fun.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Can’t Hold Us Down" ft. Lil' Kim

Lucky for us, Aguilera's feminist anthem "Can't Hold Us Down" also has a female-centric music video to go with it.

Donning luscious black curls, Christina leads a girl squad into a dance battle opposite some prankster boys in the neighborhood, resulting in the ultimate dance showdown.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Beautiful"

A dark-rooted Aguilera stares into the camera for the music video "Beautiful," singing the soothing vocals from inside an abandoned apartment. A slew of underdogs, including a drag queen, a gothic young adult and an underweight woman, learn to love themselves throughout Christina's power ballad.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Lady Marmalade" ft. Mya, P!nk and Lil' Kim

Although the iconic singer is supported by three other mega-superstars (Mya, P!nk and Lil' Kim) with "Lady Marmalade," no list is complete without this showstopper of a music video.

Aguilera's vocals are unmatched as she brings the anthem's climax to home plate, all while donning an extravagant scene-stealing outfit.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"The Voice Within"

The music video for "The Voice Within" ditches bells and whistles for a more stripped down Aguilera in a simple dress, hair pulled back and minimal makeup. The black and white aesthetic of the video lets Christina's powerful vocals be the real star of this gorgeous ballad.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"What a Girl Wants"

The music video for "What a Girl Wants" exuberantly showcases all the things we love about the ‘90s. Victorian-style fashions and dreamy choreography are the backdrop to a chesire-grinning Christina as she giggles her way through the song's feminist mantra. 

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"I Turn To You"

A relatively simple music video emerged for the dynamic power ballad "I Turn To You." Christina's vocals are smooth as silk as she admires passersby from the comfort of a gigantic umbrella whilst it rains cats and dogs.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Come On Over "

We can't decide what we like more: the simple early ‘00s backdrop with multi-colored streamers in Aguilera's "Come On Over" music video, or Christina's red highlights that come with a built-in wind machine.

Watch: Music Video

Vimeo
"Your Body"

From her seventh studio album Lotus, "Your Body" was a not only a new era for Aguilera visually, but also sonically.

The electropop and R&B number introduces us to a rainbow haired Aguilera as she serves fierce multi-costume changes throughout the desert. The song's catchy hook will keep you coming back for another listen.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Pa Mis Muchachas" ft. Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso

With eyeliner so sharp it could cut you, freshly red-headed Christina is back in this 2021 Spanish anthem serving looks and attitude. She called in the ultimate squad (Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso) to lend their sultry voices to the track. 

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Candyman"

We love when Christina really commits to a theme and she knocked it outta the park in this ‘40's inspired visual treat "Candyman." Rocking red locks, she struts in a handful of iconic of-the-era looks while belting one of the catchiest tunes in pop history.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Not Myself Tonight"

This Aguilera era was often overlooked, but has since gone on to garner the masses with it's synth-heavy beat and BDSM costumes. Between the shock-factor looks and intricate choreography, "Not Myself Tonight" is truly a visual treat.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Genie In A Bottle"

There's always something special about a popstar's introduction to the world. And in the music video "Genie In A Bottle," Christina claps her hands together and snakes her arms upward AKA the "genie dance" commanding her spot in the pop stratosphere. This is one beachside party that'll stand the test of time.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Nobody Wants to Be Lonely" ft. Ricky Martin

Although Christina is the feature, we couldn't forget this dreamy duet with heartthrob Ricky Martin. Aguilera's singing chops are on full display in this star-crossed lovers' tale as the two popstars sing from opposite turrets in the same castle.

Spoiler alert: they find each other in the garden labyrinth at the end, don't worry!

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Tell Me" ft. Diddy

Every now and again a pop collaboration comes together and makes all of us wonder how we ever lived without it before. Diddy was smart to recruit Aguilera's slick vocals for his track "Tell Me," contrasting ever-so-effortlessly with his rhymes and the catchy beat.

Watch: Music Video 

YouTube
"Feel This Moment" ft. Pitbull

What do we love more than a Christina Aguilera song? When Pitbull is also on the track! Xtina delivers a sassy hook and chorus on the 2013 classic "Feel This Moment" that'll most certainly give you all the feels.

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"Reflection"

When Aguilera lent her ethereal voice to 1998's animated film Mulan, it was a match made in Disney heaven. And with the live action 2020 version of the celebrated classic-now streaming on Disney+, we never thought we'd get an updated Xtina version (but we did!)

Watch: Music Video

YouTube
"The Christmas Song"

With the holidays right around the corner, we couldn't complete our Christina list without some Xtina Xmas. There's something indescribable when Aguilera begins to chirp, "chestnuts roasting on an open fire," that encapsulates the spirit of the season. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and cherish this seasonal classic.

Watch: Music Video

