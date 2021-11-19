See Batwoman Star Nicole Kang's Transformation Into Poison Ivy

Watch : "Batwoman" Cast Addresses Kate Kane's Disappearance

She makes bad look so good.

On Friday, Nov. 19, the CW released the first photo of Batwoman star Nicole Kang's transformation into infamous DC villain Poison Ivy. Kang's take on the iconic bad gal kicked off in the Nov. 17 episode, in which her character, Dr. Mary Hamilton, was infected by a troublemaking thorn from one of Pamela Isley's—a.k.a the OG Poison Ivy—vines.

And, like Pamela before her, Mary has gone full Poison Ivy thanks to a new red hairdo, a fierce green costume and an all-consuming love of Mother Nature. The Bat Team sidekick turned nemesis is "transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy," according to the network.

Furthermore, the CW promised that Mary, through her new Poison Ivy alter, is ready to "stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires."

Kang is as excited as we are about the development and couldn't help but gush about her new villainous persona.