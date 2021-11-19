KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

21 Fab Finds to Get Your Home Hanukkah-Ready

From candles and menorahs to sweet treats and table décor, we rounded up everything you need to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights in style!

By Emily Spain Nov 19, 2021 8:47 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hanukkah is around the corner!

Since you're going to be busy scoring the best Black Friday deals and managing everything else on your to-do list next week, we scoured the internet to find the coolest Hanukkah essentials so you don't have to. From sweet treats delivered straight to your doorstep and tableware to menorahs and decorative pillows, we found 21 festive essentials for your upcoming celebrations.

Scroll below to check out our picks that we hope will bring you a latke joy!

Spode® Judaica Honey Pot with Drizzler

Based on historic Judaic manuscripts from the 1880s, this porcelain honey pot will make a great addition to your spread.

$55
Bed Bath & Beyond

Latkes and Lights Candle

Enjoy 60-80 hours of a sweet smelling aroma of baked apple, butter, potato, vanilla, sugar, pomegranate and other dreamy notes.

 

$34
Homesick Candles

Blue Dreidel Plates (Set of 8)

If you don't want to be left with a ton of dishes, pick up a few packs of these adorable paper plate sets.

$10
Paper Source

Hanukkah Menorah Embellished Table Runner

A table runner can instantly upgrade the look of your spread! This embellished style has the cutest print and tassel details.

$33
Walmart

Hanukkah Sprinkle Cascade Cake From Misha's Cupcakes

Finish off your celebration with this delicious three-layer cake that's filled with Hanukkah sprinkles! Warning: Everyone will want a boomerang for their Instagram story when it's time to cut the cake.

$109 Free Shipping
Goldbelly

This House Is Lit Hanukkah Doormat by UrbanOwlHome

Give your guests a heads up that they're about to enter a lit zone once they arrive!

$18
Etsy

Dreidel Hanukkah Garland - Threshold™

Deck your halls with this 6 feet long garland adorned with plush dreidels and pompoms!

$15
Target

8 Funny Hanukkah Wine Labels by TheRitzyRose

Whether you use these adorable labels for your own celebrations or slap them on a bottle to be gifted, they're sure to get you tons of compliments.

$20
Etsy

Hanukkah Petite Cookie Set

Give your guests something to snack on during the ride home or send one of these beautiful cookie sets to your relative who can't make your Hanukkah celebration!

$35
Dylan's Candy Bar

Hanukkah Ball Ornaments (Set of 6)

Have a tree or wreath that could use some blue? These ornaments will help you make them look festive AF.

$27
Amazon

Jonathan Adler Bullseye Menorah

How gorgeous is this menorah? This luxe modern style will serve as the star of your tablescape.

$198
Jonathan Adler
$198
Neiman Marcus

Embroidered Hanukkah Square Throw Pillow with Tassels Blue - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™

Add a festive touch to your couches, too! We love the vibrant and cozy look of this pillow.

$20
Target

Ner Mitzvah Blue And White Handmade Star Of David Hanukkah Menorah Candles - Standard Size (45 Pack)

You can't forget about the candles now that you have a stylish new menorah! This 45-pack is such a good deal.

$25
$14
Walmart

Holiday Challahs - 2 Pack From Eli Zabar

Upgrade your challah game this year by ordering these festive loaves! Not to mention, they keep well in the fridge and freeze beautifully.

$120
Goldbelly

Godinger Hanukkah 16-Inch Platter

Serve up your yummy creations on this chic platter! Plus, it makes a great gift, so why not pick up a few?

$45
$27
Bloomingdales

Hanukkah Star Stoneware Salad Plates - Set of 4

You'll use these stunning plates year after year! Their timeless design will really bring together your entire tablescape.

$60
Pottery Barn

Streit's Matzah Print Pot Holders (Set of 2)

Protect your hands in the most festive way possible while you're removing your beautiful baked creations from the oven. These matzah print pot holders are everything!

$14
Bed Bath & Beyond

Personalized Hanukkah Gifts for Adults & Kids by ShopPsychobaby

In addition to the potholders, these personalized aprons are another kitchen accessory you need! Plus, they'll get the little ones excited to help out.

$10
Etsy

Personalized Hanukkah Cups by YippeeDaisy

For more personalization, order some of these unique color-changing cups for guests to sip on soft beverages or water.

$84
Etsy

Star of David Wine Glass Decorations by thekitcut

Top off your cups or wine glasses with these Star of David decorations!

$10
Etsy

Sugarfina Penguin Snowball Cookies

Add these yummy snowball cookies to each guest's spot at the table. We love how the penguin is holding a menorah!

$10
Paper Source

