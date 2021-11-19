Kate Hudson and Ex Matt Bellamy Reunite at Stella McCartney's Star-Studded Party

There's nothing like friendly exes being able to come together.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Stella McCartney brought the star power as she hosted the Beatles "Get Back" capsule launch party at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
According to an eyewitness, Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, arrived to the party holding hands as Goldie Hawn followed close behind. Once inside, the group spotted Kate's ex and Muse front man Matt Bellamy hanging out with his wife Elle Evans.
Before you brace yourself for any drama, an eyewitness stated that there was no bad blood between the groups.
"Kate said hi to Dakota Johnson, then ran over to Matt and Elle," an eyewitness said. "They had a very friendly, loving embrace the three of them. Goldie even joined in on the group hug."
In fact, Matt and Kate posed for a photo with Stella before enjoying a night of music and fashion.
The pair, who shares 10-year-old son Bingham, quietly called off their engagement in 2014 after four years together. They have remained on friendly terms and have even enjoyed family vacations together since the split.
"Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it," Kate told Allure in October 2015. "If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives.
The actress continued, "That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."
During Kate's night out, the actress was able to let her hair down as she enjoyed music from a variety of performers. At one point in the evening, the Pretty Happy author, who was wearing an outfit from Stella's new collection (available online now), was spotted dancing as a DJ played "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.
"During the show, Kate, Danny and Goldie watched and cheered and sang all the Beatles songs with Stella the whole time," an eyewitness said. "They cheered during ‘Two of Us,' and Stella sang every word."
The Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back capsule is a celebration of the legendary British band, named for a track from their final album, Let It Be, and an upcoming Disney+ documentary. Stella is the daughter of Beatles' front man Paul McCartney.
Reese Witherspoon, Orlando Bloom, Alessandra Ambrosio, Maren Morris, Amy Poehler and Storm Reid were also spotted at the event.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom