Does Father of 7 Nick Cannon Want More Kids? He Says…

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon is not ruling out future fatherhood, but after welcoming four babies over the past 10 months, he says he's trying to remain celibate...at least this year.

When Dr. Mehmet Oz asked if he expected more children in the near future, the 41-year-old TV personality and comedian said on Friday, Nov. 19, "I don't know, doc. What do you think? Where should I stop?"

Nick has seven children with four different women: He and ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon; he and model Brittany Bell share son Golden Cannon, 4, and 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon; he and model Abby De La Rosa share 5-month-old twin sons Zion Cannon and Zillion Cannon, and he and model Alyssa Scott share 4-month-old son Zen Cannon.

"I don't know how I'll feel in five years," Nick said. "When people say, 'Are you going to have more kids,' that's a difficult question to ask, unless I did have something like a vasectomy, because I don't know if I'm going to find love again. I don't know how deep I'll go again. I don't know. You never understand what the universe is going to present to you."