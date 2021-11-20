Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays With JoJo Fletcher’s Amazon Picks

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in a panic just thinking about having people over for the holidays, that's completely understandable. There's a lot to account for as a host. However, you still have plenty of time before the holidays to get prepared. And, thankfully, you don't need to shop on your own.
Instead, just turn to The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, who recently shared her Amazon recommendations during a live session. JoJo said, "I have some really great, easy things you can get on Amazon that will just totally change the way your table setting looks." JoJo shared her picks for table setting, decorations, candles, kitchen gadgets and more with Amazon shoppers.
Creative Co-Op Whitewashed Round Decorative Wood Tray
"For the holidays, I think it's really important to have a centerpiece, something that will anchor your table. I like getting trays. Trays are really nice. I have this styled with all of the things I got on Amazon. It's a really beautiful wood tray. It has a nice weathered finish, which I feel gives a softer, cozier look. I just layered it with some pieces."
Anndason Set of 6 Gold Candlestick Holders
"These are amazing amazing candleholders. They come in a set of six and the gold is so beautiful. I like to just stack these, whether it's on your tray or just throughout your table. These are really nice. Also, they are heavy, which is great because it feels very substantial. These also come in black and silver. They come in a set of six. These are great to put on your mantle."
Modern Red Wine Glasses Set of 4
"These wine glasses are the most stunning wine glasses. If you don't have a set of these or if you know someone who doesn't have these themselves, they would make an excellent gift. I think this is great for hosting, but I also think it's great just as a gift. Do you see how gorgeous these are?"
W.Z White Ceramic Vase for Pampas Grass
"You can add something like this to anywhere in your home. Whether it's shelf decor, table decor, or a coffee table, this is a really nice vase. The great thing about this is you can adjust this to your style. The tie is removable. It looks very farmhouse, very cozy. You can take this off and it just looks like a beautiful ceramic vase, which is a little more modern."
This also comes in black.
ChagoArt Pampas Grass Decor
"I found this pampas grass. I just they're amazing for all year round. I think they're fluttery, thick, and add nice texture."
Beige Travertine with Fossil Coasters- 4 Pieces
"These coasters are stunning. These are real Travertine. These are so pretty. They're so neutral and organic, so I think you can use them in any decor. I think these are always really pretty to have."
Godinger Lumina Serving Bowl
"This is another thing that I think is great for table settings and hosting in general. This is great for a salad or stuffing. I think this crystal bowl is just so good. You need to see the details. I can also see you putting a punch in this and floating cranberries in there, which would be really aesthetically beautiful. This is just really really pretty. If you want to make this a set, I also found matching cocktail glasses that go with this."
Darware Hobnail Drinking Glasses- Set of 6
"These are stunning, really chic, and just elevated. If you're having a dinner party, I love these for that."
Godinger Dublin Whiskey Decanter
"If you need something for your bar or another gift idea, with this whiskey decanter, you can't go wrong. I also think this is a really good gift for men. I think men appreciate a really nice whiskey decanter. It's something they can add to their bar. This is really really pretty."
Eucalyptus Garland
"Eucalyptus is one of my favorite things to decorate a table with. We get enough greenery with this without getting overly Christmas. I still think it's really beautiful at Christmas time. This is something you can layer on your dining table to just give it a lot of layers and texture, creating a lot of interest on your dining table. These are good to have when you feel like your area is feeling boring. If it needs something, add in some greenery."
La Jolie Muse Fraser Fir Scented Candle, Natural Wax, 80 Hours Long Burning
"The holidays get me so excited because I know it's candle season. I'm a candle freak and one of my all-time favorite scents is this pine tree. If you want your home to smell like the North Pole, this is what I think it smells like. Maybe better, actually. It comes in this really beautiful green and it smells beautiful."
Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle
"This candle is the same scent and is just cute to kind of layer together with the green candles."
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set- 3 Small Vases
"I think these are always great to have, especially when you first start decorating a space. These three ceramic vases come in a set and they're beautiful. They're neutral with these warm touches throughout and they're also glazed. If you have a lot with that matte, sort of stone, look, I think it's always great to add in something glaze just to contrast that. These three are really beautiful and I think they'll go well in any space. You can style them together, use two, or just use one. I think these are really great to have."
Naturally Med Olive Wood Cutting Board
"Is there ever a better time to do cheeseboards than the holidays? It is the best appetizer. It's the best thing to snack on when people are arriving. I think it's really nice to have beautiful cheese boards. This is gorgeous. The wood grain in it is stunning. It has this sort of organic, irregular shape, which I think is nice. When you bring in something irregular like this, it draws your eyes to it and creates interest. This one is gorgeous. Even if you don't use it as a cheese board, you can use it as decor as a center piece."
Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board
"Here's another cheeseboard that I found that I think is really beautiful. You can also use this to display your cocktail glasses and decanter. You don't have to limit these to just a cutting board or a cheese board."
Lomao Knitted Throw Blanket with Tassels
"I have some throw blankets that I found that I think are a great way to create a look. Whether you are big on red and green or you stay in the neutrals, I think neutrals can be holiday-themed as well. It's a very soft blanket. It's so soft and so cozy."
This blanket is available in 15 different colors.
DII Transitional Woven Throw, 50x60, Barn Red
If you like red, this blanket is really great in terms of the quality and the weight. I really like weave of it. You can throw this on the corner of your couch and you can layer some nice pillows on top of it. This blanket is a great way to add a flow that feels more 'holiday.'
This blanket also comes in grey, blue, and black.
Pallene Cream and White Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2
"This pillow is not red. It is not green, but it still gives me that holiday feel. I feel like there's something about the buffalo checker pattern and mixing it with a red, little throw blanket on your couch is good. I don't do a ton of reds and greens. I like little hints of color. I love this pillow. It's great year-round, depending on how you decorate around it."
Saro Lifestyle Sevan Collection Striped Cotton Throw with Tasseled Trim
"This is what I love. I love textures. I love adding new layers to my decor. Here's another throw blanket. It's gorgeous. The weave has a really nice texture to it. It's not flat and I think it's really nice."
RainRoad Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) & Pillow Insert
"Red is tough to style with. How do we incorporate our own design aesthetic with these holiday colors? With this green, it's a beautiful pillow. It's a green velvet. I think this is a great, great, great pillow to start layering with other pieces to give you that Christmas spirit. These come in sets of two. When I order my pillows, I always love getting a down insert that is at least one sizer bigger than the pillow size you have to get this really nice fluff."
The velvet pillow covers are available in 12 colors and have 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Creative Co-Op Cotton & Chenille Vertical Grey Stripes, Tassels & Solid Cream Back Pillows
"I love me a good lumbar pillow, y'all. Look at this beauty. I love it. It's so good to just throw on a bed or on a sofa. This one is really cute with the tassels."
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
"This is a beautiful, beautiful Bluetooth speaker. You guys, I love this so much because I think it gives a nod to that retro, sort of vintage feel. A lot of the time people try to hide their speaker because it's usually not a cute one. This one is stunning. I think this is a conversation piece. It's something that's also very functional. For the holidays, we like to entertain. We like to have music playing. Whether you getting this for yourself or as a gift, I think this is amazing. I think it's an amazing gift for men as well."
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"This is great, guys. This keeps your coffee temperature regulated, so I mean, what else could you ask for? It's gorgeous. It's copper. If you have somebody in your life who's into cool tech gadgets, this mug is stunning, cool, and something that I think everyone needs. You can control it with your smart phone."
FawlesCrystal Coupe Glasses, Set of 6
"These are really great. If you love to have fun parties, and you want your holiday cocktail, these come in a nice set. I think they're really great to just add to your collection."
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
"Who likes their feet to be cozy? Who hates wearing sneakers in the house? Every woman in your life needs these slippers for Christmas. Look how cute these are. Look at these beautiful, cozy slippers. If there's something that screams holiday gift, it's these."
These slippers are available in so many solid colors and patterns. They were also recently recommended by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. On top of all that, 3,000+ Amazon shoppers gave these slippers five-star reviews.
Cuisinart Bread Maker, Up To 2lb Loaf, New Compact Automatic
"This one is nostalgic for me. When I was younger, me and my mom I used to make homemade bread at the house. The smell of homemade fresh bread is a scent and a feeling that I will always remember. I got this smart bread maker. This is great for hosting or as a gift. If you don't know how to make bread, don't worry because it comes with a recipe book. It's really straight forward."
This bread maker has 4,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet
"This is a gift that Jordan would just feel so excited about. This is one of the best home cooking brands out there. Having good cooking ware is something that I think makes a huge difference in your kitchen. It's also aesthetically beautiful. These are great for hosting or as a gift. This is heavy. It's legit, like what the chefs are using."
This skillet is available in nine different colors.
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter
"The wine drinker in your life need this. It's an electric wine opener. I'm not good at doing that myself. These are so gorgeous."
Matte Gold Silverware Set
"Whip these out for when your guests come over. If you're planning on entertaining this holiday, get some beautiful forks and knives. These are gorgeous. These are a matte, brass."
Berglander Matte Black Silverware Set,
"If you like black, I have black as well. Just look how pretty these look. They just look gorgeous and help make your entire table setting come together. These have a little bit of a gun metal sheen to it. These are so well-priced, the quality is great, and I feel like they are stunning and beautiful."
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen with 11 Cooking Functions
"If you don't own an air fryer, I think your life might be changed once you get your hands on one. I didn't have one for the longest time and when I got one it became the only way that I would cook. It's so fast. It's so efficient. It cooks things insanely well and there are so many different things that you can cook in here. The air fryer is a home run in terms of kitchen devices. For the holidays, these cook things so fast and so well and they're super easy to clean up. Get you an air fryer. It also comes with a little recipe book. Your whole life will be changed."
This air fryer has 68,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
"This is a genius invention, especially during the holidays because we are busy during the holidays and tend to make a mess. Who has the time to whip out a vacuum every fifteen minutes? If you want to make life easier, get the Roomba. I also think this is a great gift for your parents. It's a robot that tracks and traces your home to vacuum it yourself. It really is just such a great thing to have because it keeps your home clean."
