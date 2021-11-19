KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the 2021 American Music Awards Presenters: Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa and More

Mark your calendars! Anthony Ramos, Machine Gun Kelly and Brandy are also set to present at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Here's everything you need to know.

By Emlyn Travis Nov 19, 2021 6:57 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesBilly PorterJojo Siwa
Watch: 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

We typically tune in to award shows for the inspiring acceptance speeches and showstopping red-carpet fashion. With this year's American Music Awards, the presenters alone have our hearts racing! 

In fact, the 2021 AMA presenters might just outshine the nominees. In The Heights star Anthony RamosCinderella's Billy Porter, and Dancing With the Stars' JoJo Siwa are part of a star-studded lineup of presenters that also includes BrandyJB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Machine Gun KellyMarsai MartinMadelyn ClineWinnie Harlow, and Ansel ElgortRachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake.  

Hosted by Cardi B, the world's largest fan-voted awards ceremony is set to celebrate the very best in music with artists including BTSThe Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. You can find the full list of nominees here

The event will also feature highly anticipated performances by artists from a variety of musical genres.

photos
American Music Awards 2020: See Every Star

While Walker HayesKane Brown, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean bring country flair to the stage, the groovy Silk Sonic, Diplo, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay and BTS, Tyler, The CreatorChlöe, and a throwback performance by New Edition and New Kids on The Block will be sure to keep the good times rolling.

Getty Images; Shutterstock

Add in phenomenal performances by artists that represent music from all over the globe including Zoe WeesMåneskin, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, and BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, and the stage is set for a night you won't want to miss when it airs on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Kamala Harris Just Made U.S. History With Temporary Presidential Power

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

3

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Slams Rumors About Daughter's Death

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kamala Harris Just Made U.S. History With Temporary Presidential Power

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

3

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Slams Rumors About Daughter's Death

4
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

5

Mayim Bialik Sets the Record Straight on "Anti-Vaxxer" Accusations