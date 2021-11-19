Prepare to Get Hot and Bothered With a Teaser for Channing Tatum’s New Magic Mike Competition Show

Gentlemen: Get ready to get your groove on.
Just in time for the holiday season, HBO Max just gave us a major gift in the form of a teaser for the new unscripted competition series, Finding Magic Mike, which debuts Dec. 16. Executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh—who collaborated on the films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, about male strippers—will be trying to find a new set of real-life dancers who can bring the heat to the stage.
The seven episodes will feature 10 regular guys who are searching for that magical touch. Each man will be put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live boot camp where they will learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines. One will reign supreme and be crowned the real Magic Mike—and he'll get to take home a lot more than a few dollar bills in his G-string: The winner will not only get the crowning glory of the Magic Mike title but a major cash prize too.
In the teaser, we learn that the hottest show in Las Vegas is giving ordinary guys a chance to be part of the magical performance.
"This isn't just about taking your clothes off," Adam Rodriguez, who played Tito in the original movie says as flashes of shirtless men audition on the stage. "You are coming to see a show." And we are buying a front-row ticket!
Guest judges Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede will take a seat in the hot chair as Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini and Luke Broadlick guest star in the series.
The original 2012 Soderbergh film, Magic Mike, made Tatum a superstar when he played Magic Mike, a seasoned male stripper who teaches younger performer Adam (Alex Pettyfer) how to make easy money. The cast also included Joe Manganiello (Big Dick Richie), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas), Cody Horn (Brooke) and Olivia Munn (Joanna).
Check out the teaser above and get ready to dance when Finding Magic Mike premieres on HBO Max Dec. 16.