KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Lady Gaga Stuns in Sequins—and a Beautiful Bob—at House of Gucci Premiere

Father, Son and Lady Gaga's fashion. Mother Monster is currently putting her fashion on display during the House of Gucci press run. See all of her looks from the red carpet and in between.

By Tionah Lee Nov 19, 2021 6:30 PMTags
FashionMoviesLady GagaCelebrities
Watch: Lady Gaga & Salma Hayek SLAY at "House of Gucci" Premiere

When it comes to her style for the House of Gucci premieres, Lady Gaga continues to slay the fashion game.

Mother Monster wore a dazzling Valentino Haute Couture dress to the Los Angeles screening of her new film on Nov. 18. The gorgeous gown was completely embroidered with iridescent silver sequins and featured a train that elegantly trailed behind the superstar as she made her way down the red carpet. To add to the sparkle, Lady Gaga wore a beautiful diamond chocker and chandelier earrings. The actress and singer also switched her hair for the evening, trading in her long, flowing tresses for a chic blonde bob.

Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, wasn't the only star from the movie to attend. Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and director Ridley Scott were there, as well.   

House of Gucci hits theaters Nov. 24. And as Lady Gaga has been promoting the film, she's been rocking some of the biggest names in fashion, including Versace and Gucci to name a few. Which house will she represent next?

photos
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More Stars Attend House of Gucci U.K. Premiere

To see more of Lady Gaga's House of Gucci premiere looks, scroll on.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stunning Sequins

In Valentino Haute Couture

Gotham/GC Images
French Trench

In Lanvin

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Chic Cutouts

In Valentino

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Lady (Gaga) in Red

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

In Armani Privé

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images
Femme Fatale
Robino Salvatore/GC Images
Monochromatic Muse
TheImageDirect.com
Rock Star Royalty

In Alexander McQueen

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Old Hollywood

In Celine

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

In Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
High Fashion

In Et Ochs

BACKGRID
Gaga for Gucci

In Gucci

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Purple Rain

In Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Living for the Applause

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Dramatic Entrance

In Gucci

John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Poker Face

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

In Gucci

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

2
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

3

Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

2
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

3

Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

4

Mayim Bialik Sets the Record Straight on "Anti-Vaxxer" Accusations

5

See How Lala Kent Changed Her "Rand" Tattoo After Randall Emmett Split