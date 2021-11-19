How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About the "Unsolicited Commentary" She Gets About Parenting True

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP

She rose to fame by sharing her life with the world, but Khloe Kardashian has reached her limit.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 37-year-old mom addressed the minefield of social media and how she navigates it—particularly when it comes to her daughter, 3-year-old True Thompson.

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" she told the magazine. As an example, the reality star cited a video she shared of her daughter talking and eating cut-up grapes. "People were going, 'Cut the grapes, she's going to choke.' And I was like, 'They're cut!'" she recalled. "I'm not going to let my child choke."

Ultimately, Kardashian has realized that there's no winning online. "People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do," she said. "So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don't want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."