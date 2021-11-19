You’ll Want to Write Down Hailey Bieber’s Dating Advice

Hailey Bieber's advice may help there be one less lonely girl.
During the Nov. 19 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Nov. 19, the supermodel shared her tips when it comes to relationships and dating. "I always like to be careful when I'm giving people advice because I don't want to come at it like I'm some expert," Hailey, wed to the one and only Justin Bieber, said. "I'm newly married. I got married quickly. I'm still taking it a day at a time and I'm still learning a lot."
Hailey's big tip? "Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and, having had that time, I think was the most important thing," she told guest host Yvonne Orji. "That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin."
In 2018—after being engaged for two months—Hailey and Justin tied the knot during a simple ceremony at a New York City courthouse. A year later, the pair had a lavish wedding with family and friends in South Carolina.
And, earlier this year, the duo celebrated their 3rd anniversary in the most lavish way. At the Met Gala, of course.
"It was actually like really fun," the 24-year-old raved. "We had a lot of friends that were at the Met. And it's kind of like the most intense date night ever, but it was cool. We got a free dinner."
Seems like they got that yummy-yum.