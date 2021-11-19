You’ll Want to Write Down Hailey Bieber’s Dating Advice

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's 5 Cutest Kissing Moments

Hailey Bieber's advice may help there be one less lonely girl.

During the Nov. 19 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Nov. 19, the supermodel shared her tips when it comes to relationships and dating. "I always like to be careful when I'm giving people advice because I don't want to come at it like I'm some expert," Hailey, wed to the one and only Justin Bieber, said. "I'm newly married. I got married quickly. I'm still taking it a day at a time and I'm still learning a lot."

Hailey's big tip? "Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and, having had that time, I think was the most important thing," she told guest host Yvonne Orji. "That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin."