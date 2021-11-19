Angelina Jolie Attends Documentary Premiere With Kids Shiloh and Pax

Watch : Angelina Jolie LOVES Letting Her Kids Borrow Her Iconic Gowns

Angelina Jolie really is a super mom.

On Nov. 18, the Eternals star stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles the premiere of the new documentary, Paper & Glue, directed by French artist, JR.

At the Museum of Tolerance, the Oscar winner was joined by two familiar faces: daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17. The trio was dressed more casually for the weekday event as compared to recent black tie premieres the family has attended for Eternals.

Angelina sported a simple, yet sleek ribbed black turtleneck and skirt, while Pax donned a plaid shirt and jeans. Fit for a teenager, Shiloh's outfit included ripped jeans and a black hoodie.

While Jolie and her kids have become a recurring red carpet sight as of late, JR—who only goes by those initials—is a less familiar face. Angelina's friendship with the artist has been put on display in recent months after JR photographed her during a recent trip to France in August.