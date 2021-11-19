Natalie Morales Bids Final Farewell to Today With Moving Message

Watch : Natalie Morales Joins "The Talk" After "Today" Show Departure

Natalie Morales is saying goodbye.

After more than two decades at NBC, the longtime Today West Coast correspondent marked her last day at the network on Friday, Nov. 19. Before signing off, Morales looked back at her time with the new organization in a letter read to Today viewers.

"From the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms, I knew it was an honor to be part of your morning tradition, the most sacred time," Morales said. "With you, I've had a front-row seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history."

Morales previously announced on Oct. 15 that she was leaving the network after 22 years for a "new adventure." She was a Today correspondent for 15 years.

Morales recalled traveling across the country with some of America's leaders and covering the "most incredible stories," including the rescue of 33 Chilean miners who had been trapped underground for 69 days in 2010. She also remembered reporting on both Prince William and Kate Middleton's and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal weddings in 2011 and 2018, respectively and "the first royal birth in decades" with the arrival of Prince George in 2013.