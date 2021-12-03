Strike a Shark Tank Deal With Robert Herjavec's Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Robert Herjavec because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from brands he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to gift giving, always trust a shark.

As one of the stars of ABC's Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec has seen his fair share of products. But when compiling his holiday gift guide for E! News, there was one investment that stuck out for the dudes on your list.

"You know what every guy wants as a gift? He wants something he's actually going to use," Robert told E! News. "Buttercloth is so comfortable it feels like a t-shirt, and it's so versatile you can wear it to the office and go right out at night. Buttercloth makes the perfect gift because he's actually going to use it. And every time he uses it, he's going to think of you."



What else does Robert recommend? Keep scrolling and start shopping!