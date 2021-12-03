Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Strike a Shark Tank Deal With Robert Herjavec's Holiday Gift Guide

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shared the products he loves to give and receive during the holiday season.

E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Robert HerjavecChristopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

We interviewed Robert Herjavec because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from brands he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to gift giving, always trust a shark.

As one of the stars of ABC's Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec has seen his fair share of products. But when compiling his holiday gift guide for E! News, there was one investment that stuck out for the dudes on your list. 

"You know what every guy wants as a gift? He wants something he's actually going to use," Robert told E! News. "Buttercloth is so comfortable it feels like a t-shirt, and it's so versatile you can wear it to the office and go right out at night. Buttercloth makes the perfect gift because he's actually going to use it. And every time he uses it, he's going to think of you."

What else does Robert recommend? Keep scrolling and start shopping! 

read
14 Shark Tank Items That Are All Made in the USA

BestSelf Co. Conversation Starter Icebreaker Deck

After discovering BestSelf Co. through Shark Tank, Robert had to invest. The Icebreaker Deck will help you start stimulating and relationship-building conversations with fun and engaging cards that breakdown communication barriers to cultivate connections, openness and vulnerability.

$25
Amazon

Buttercloth Men's Regular Fit Chasing Skies Long Sleeve Dress Shirt

Is the special man heading back to the office in 2022? If so, upgrade their fashion game with Buttercloth's extremely soft and comfortable dress shirts

$118
Amazon

Vetelli Hanging Leather Toiletry Bag for Men

As a businessman always on the go, Robert takes his travel bags very seriously. Vetelli's bag features a heavy duty metal hanging hook, so you can hang your bag on the back of the door or on towel racks. 

$44
Amazon

Tipsy Elves Men's Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Sweater

Nobody designs ugly holiday sweaters quite like Tipsy Elves. As an investor for the company, Robert argues that the season isn't complete without a new outfit from the brand. 

$52
Tipsy Elves
$65
Amazon

Buttercloth Waterloo Drift In Cotton 10.0

Waterloo Drift is the wardrobe essential every dapper gentleman needs. The playful pattern of this long-sleeve button up adds to the cool factor of a shirt that moves with you. 

$125
Buttercloth

Sand Cloud Turkish Towel

Designed for the home or beach, this Turkish towel discovered on Shark Tank is perfect for all different activities. Sand Cloud, which received an investment from Robert, says their towels become softer with every wash. 

$48
Amazon

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream

More than 600 Amazon shoppers give this night cream a 5-star review. After applying the cream nightly, shoppers wake up with a firmer-looking, radiant complexion. 

$160
$120
Amazon
$160
Nordstrom

Tipsy Elves Men's Gingerbread Man Jumpsuit

Ugly holiday sweaters are cool, but what about a holiday jumpsuit? Tipsy Elves gingerbread man outfit is super comfortable and extra mobile. Run, run, run as fast as you can. Try to catch this gingerbread man! 

$74
Tipsy Elves
$75
Amazon

Buttercloth Iconic Chill In Icy Cotton

Whether your man has a bustling workday or a relaxing date night, Buttercloth's Iconic Chill will help any guy look his best. Plus, he can enjoy it all year long. 

$125
Buttercloth

Tipsy Elves Candy Cane Lane Jumpsuit

Comfortable and completely candy cane covered, this jumpsuit is the (minty) freshest way to enter your holiday season. And yes, it's pretty darn cozy too. 

$89
Tipsy Elves

Still shopping? We found 18 gifts under $50 that your boyfriend secretly wants (and needs). Plus, see the gifts that will spruce up your love life.

Shark Tank airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

