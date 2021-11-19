Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Went "Full Radio Contest Winner" While Fangirling Over Ariana Grande

Watch : Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Jennifer Lawrence is an Arianator!

Apparently, the pregnant Oscar winner isn't too cool for her co-stars: She was totally starstruck by Ariana Grande while working on the upcoming movie Don't Look Up.

Jennifer, 31, admitted she's basically Ari's biggest fan. "She can't make bad music," she shared during a Q&A for BAFTA voters on Nov. 17, according to Variety.

The Joy actress went on, "I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down."

It seems Jen is well aware that her behavior toward the "thank u, next" artist, 28, wasn't particularly chill. "I've just been thinking about it a lot lately," Jennifer recalled. "There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?'"