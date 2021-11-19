KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Hill House Home Annual Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Nap Dresses & Wardrobe Essentials

Save big on holiday party fits, gifts for everyone on your list, and of course, the cult-favorite Nap Dress!

By Emily Spain Nov 19, 2021 1:00 PM
E-Comm: Hill House Home Annual Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As if today being Friday wasn't enough of a blessing, Hill House Home is having a major sale!

We're talking up to 50% off the brand's iconic Nap Dress, festive holiday fits, dreamy robes and accessories for the whole family. Whether you've always wanted a Nap Dress to add to your wardrobe or simply need more basics or statement pieces, Hill House Home has something for everyone at every budget.

Below, we rounded up just 12 of our favorite styles included in the sale that have us looking like the heart eye emoji!

Gymshark Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Hero Activewear Styles

The Ellie Nap Dress

To say we are obsessed with this dress would be an understatement! It's perfect for holiday parties, plus you can dress it up or down. There's a bunch of other colors and prints on sale, too!

$125
$88
Hill House Home

The Jewel Jammie Top

Holiday fashion is all about glitter, jewels and sparkly details. Adorned with multicolored jewels, this buttery-soft top will help you make a fashionable statement.

$75
$38
Hill House Home

The Jewel Jammie Pant

Oh, and there's matching pants! Whether you wear these with the top or rep them alone, you're sure to get tons of compliments on them.

$50
$25
Hill House Home

The Luna Bodysuit

With the colder months around corner, there is no such thing as having too many turtlenecks like this comfy one!

$75
$60
Hill House Home

The Desk Sweater

With embroidered delicate diamonds, hearts and four leaf clovers on the collar, this sweater will instantly upgrade any outfit.

$175
$140
Hill House Home

The Athena Nap Dress

If you're looking for a shorter version of the Ellie Nap Dress, here it is! Pair it with some tights and booties for a winter-approved outfit.

$125
$100
Hill House Home

The Alice Headband

It's all about the accessories! This adorable headband will serve as the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe.

$50
$40
Hill House Home

The Paz Top

Look merry, bright and stylish in this peplum top with ruffled sleeves!

$75
$53
Hill House Home

The Quilt Coat

Also available in pink, this sleek quilt coat will come in handy on those crisp fall days spent outside.

$150
$120
Hill House Home

Match Me Cardigan Kit

Whether you have a little one of your own or have a new mom on your list this year, this matching cardigan set makes for one thoughtful gift!

$125
$100
Hill House Home

Sisi Silk Pillowcase

Hill House Home also has an amazing selection of linens! We love this printed silk pillowcase.

$85
$68
Hill House Home

The Women's Hotel Robe

This robe looks so dreamy and soft! Whether your robe could use an upgrade or you know someone who is all about the robe lifestyle, you'll want to add this rainbow-trimmed style to your cart ASAP!

$100
$80
Hill House Home

Ready for more ways to save? Head over to Madewell to score an extra 30% off their Black Friday Sale!

