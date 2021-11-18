KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Star-Studded Lineup for NBC's 2021 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Special

Carrie Underwood and more stars are set to perform on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center! Get the details on how to watch the annual lighting of the NYC tree below.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas—and it's all thanks to NBC.

The network just announced details about the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York City and its accompanying live telecast, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, set to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 this year.

Hosted by beloved TODAY show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, the two-hour holiday special will feature festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more.

Also set to perform are the world-renowned Radio City Rockettes!

You can tune in to Christmas in Rockefeller Center at at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC-owned television stations and on numerous NBC affiliates from coast-to-coast starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, for the first time in tree lighting history, Christmas in Rockefeller Center will simulcast live on Peacock.

"After a year in which we weren't able to have people join us in person, this tree-lighting ceremony will be incredibly monumental to those who can both attend and the millions of people who watch it across the country," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBCU Television and Streaming. "It's truly an event that continues to inspire and a wonderful way to begin the holiday season."

You won't want to miss it!

Tune in to Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC or Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

