Kim Kardashian and SKIMS Help Fly Afghanistan Women's Soccer Team to United Kingdom

Kim Kardashian is proving once again to be a team player.
E! News can confirm the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her brand SKIMS chartered a flight, which allowed members of Afghanistan's women's youth development soccer team to arrive in Britain on Nov. 18.
According to the Associated Press, the plane carried more than 30 teenager players and their families. In fact, about 130 people in total landed at Stansted Airport near London this week.
The Afghans will follow local health guidelines and spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain. English Premiere League club Leeds United has offered to support the players, according to the Associated Press.
For Khalida Popal, who is a former captain of Afghanistan's national women's team and helped spearhead the evacuation efforts, the news that families and players have arrived safely in Britain makes her "happy and so relieved."
"Many of those families left their houses when the Taliban took over. Their houses were burnt down," she told the Associated Press. "Some of their family members were killed or taken by Taliban. So the danger and the stress was very high, and that's why it was very important to move fast to get them outside Afghanistan."
Previously, Australia helped evacuate the members of Afghanistan's national women's soccer team. In addition, the youth girls' team was resettled in Portugal.
Many of the teams also received help from the Tzedek Association, a nonprofit that aims to assist families in need of a voice. The group's founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, previously worked with Kim on criminal justice reform in the United States.
"TY @KimKardashian for funding this flight," Moshe wrote on Twitter. "I pray others will learn from your generosity & help high-risk Afghans at risk."
He added, "We owe tremendous gratitude to @JessicaJackson for the intro to @KimKardashian! These girls are now safe bc of YOU! It's been an honor to work with u on CJR and it's an honor to work together on this! I pray we will accomplish many more good things together."