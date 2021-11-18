The Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Seemingly Reacts to Hannah Brown and Peter Weber's Hookup

Watch : Peter Weber's Message to Fans After Messy "Bachelor" Finale

Things are getting shady in Bachelor Nation.

In her upcoming memoir God Bless This Mess, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown revealed that she had secretly hooked up with Peter Weber, the second runner-up on her season, after reconnecting in February 2020. At the time, Weber's season of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.

Naturally, the bombshell revelation raised eyebrows as fans know that Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during that season, but ultimately ended their engagement on the finale.

Now, Sluss has seemingly responded to the drama. As news spread about Brown and Weber's offscreen fling on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Sluss shared a TikTok video that read: "When the tea officially spills…"

In the clip, the 25-year-old model can be seen applying lip gloss as she lip-syncs to the words: "That was embarrassing. I really hope you're embarrassed. Wow."

She added in the caption: "Always trust your instincts, ladies."