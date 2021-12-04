Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian's Epic Fashion Evolution: See Her Style Transformation From 2006 to Today

By Jake Thompson Dec 04, 2021 4:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetKim KardashianAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

We love a transformation queen!

There's almost something magical that happens when an already stylish star becomes even more fashion forward. Keeping up with Kim Kardashian's fashion is no easy feat, but witnessing the reality superstar's style evolution is just as riveting as one would imagine. In fact, her countless iconic looks over the past two decades have earned her the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's rocking fancy florals, experimenting with edgy silhouettes or strutting her stuff in Balenciaga's must-haves of the season, the SKIMS mogul and mother of four is not only on the pulse of fashion's future, she's moving the dial.

A fashion icon in our midst, Kim has consistently stepped up her style game year after year, giving us major wow-factor surprises on the red carpet every time she steps out. From early fashion fits to monumental Met Gala moments, see Kim's style evolution over the years below.  

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

To prepare for this year's People's Choice Awards, airing live Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC, we're traveling back to 2006 where Kim's red carpet takeover began.

We can't wait to see what sultry look she rocks during this year's PCAs ceremony.

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2006
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2006
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
2006
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2007
SGranitz/WireImage for ESPN
2006
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
2007
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
2007
JP Yim/WireImage
2007
Jesse Grant/M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jesse Grant/WireImage
2007
M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
2007
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
2007
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2008
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2008
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
2008
Troy Rizzo/FilmMagic
2009
Jeff Gentner/Getty Images
2009
George Napolitano/FilmMagic
2009
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2009
John Shearer/WireImage.com
2009
©Mathew Imaging/WireImage.com
2010
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
2010
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
photos
View More Photos From The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen? She Says...

2

Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 3, According to Paternity Lawsuit

3

Sandra Bullock Hilariously Recalls Ryan Reynolds’ NSFW Mishap

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen? She Says...

2

Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 3, According to Paternity Lawsuit

3

Sandra Bullock Hilariously Recalls Ryan Reynolds’ NSFW Mishap

4

Travis Barker Defends His "Awesome" Tattoos From Instagram Troll

5
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are "Inseparable" as They Await Baby No. 2