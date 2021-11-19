Sex and the City Producer Teases His Plan for And Just Like That's Future

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

Pour yourself another cosmo or sip on this delicious Sex and the City tea.

E! News has an exclusive first look at emmy Magazine's in-depth chat with And Just Like That executive producer Michael Patrick King, in which he discusses everything from how the revival came to be to how Kim Cattrall's absence has affected the show.

In the captivating interview, which hits newsstands Dec. 3, King opens the closet wide open, letting some gorgeous secrets and stylish details pour out about the highly anticipated reboot.

HBO's beloved series about thirty-something Carrie Bradshaw and her BFFs Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones has always been en vogue with audiences, so when the new HBO Max show was announced, it elevated fans' emotions and had them wondering in a New York minute how it all came about.

King reveals in the interview, "Sarah Jessica [Parker] and I had talked about doing a podcast about the show. We went down that road for a while because we still have a lot to say about it. Then all of a sudden, I thought, ‘Why are we talking about the past? Why don't we do something in the present?' And pretty quickly, we decided we wanted to do it."