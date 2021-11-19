Candiace Dillard & Mia Thornton's Salad-Tossing Fight Gets NSFW in Must-See RHOP Reunion Preview

Watch : "RHOP" Star Dr. Wendy Osefo to Ladies "Don't F--k With My Family"

The drama continues.

It's the husbands' time to shine on part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac's season six reunion this Sunday, Nov. 21—that is, if they can get a word in.

As this exclusive sneak peek clip shows, the men are certainly in the middle of major drama, but it's the ladies who are hashing things out. Up first? Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton.

The two are continuing to clash as they have all season, and this time, it's because Mia "put out a tweet that accused Chris [Bassett] of trying to toss her salad," host Andy Cohen tells Mia's husband Gordon.

"So, Candiace called me handsome on Twitter," Mia begins in an attempt to explain the tweet. "And I said, 'Well how would you like it if you found out that your husband was tossing my salad in a kitchen?'"

Candiace interrupts to tell Mia that "boundaries don't abound" in her mouth, but Mia continues, "I retracted that immediately and publicly...You guys are just pressed and wanted to make it a thing."

"What would possess you to say something like that?" Candiace responds. "You don't have an answer."