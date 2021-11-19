My Music Moments: Monsta X Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

If you're a fan of music, chances are you've heard of K-pop group Monsta X.

The worldwide phenomenon, who was formed through the reality show No.Mercy in 2015, is climbing the charts yet again with their new smash single, "One Day." And just this week, fans were treated to the first look of their upcoming movie, Monsta X: The Dreaming, hitting movie theaters in more than 70 countries this December.

For the past six years, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. have wowed audiences with their superb performances.

But before they found massive success, each artist grew up with a wide variety of music that influenced their journey in the industry.

Before Monsta X releases their English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10, the group shared some of their favorite music memories with E! News. From the songs they are most proud of to the albums that bring back memories, prepare to get a new understanding of the group's influences.