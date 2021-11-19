My Music Moments: Monsta X Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

If you're a fan of music, chances are you've heard of K-pop group Monsta X.
The worldwide phenomenon, who was formed through the reality show No.Mercy in 2015, is climbing the charts yet again with their new smash single, "One Day." And just this week, fans were treated to the first look of their upcoming movie, Monsta X: The Dreaming, hitting movie theaters in more than 70 countries this December.
For the past six years, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. have wowed audiences with their superb performances.
But before they found massive success, each artist grew up with a wide variety of music that influenced their journey in the industry.
Before Monsta X releases their English-language album, The Dreaming, on Dec. 10, the group shared some of their favorite music memories with E! News. From the songs they are most proud of to the albums that bring back memories, prepare to get a new understanding of the group's influences.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood:
Minhyuk: Click-B's 4th album was the first album I've ever bought, and I listened to it so much that I remembered all of the lyrics to the songs. So this album really reminds me of my childhood.
Joohoney: Michael Jackson—Billie Jean. Ever since I was young, I looked up to Michael Jackson and used to dance along to his music a lot.
The first album I remember buying:
Kihyun: I remember buying SG Wannabe's debut album. I loved this album when I was a kid.
I.M: Actually, I never bought an album as a kid. But I do remember there were a lot of jazz albums at home.
The song/album people might not expect me to love:
Hyungwon: There's not a song that comes into my mind right now, but I love hip-hop songs. People might not know this taste of mine since I always recommend quiet and calm songs, but I listen to a lot of hip-hop as well!
Minhyuk: All of our songs! I only mention a few of our songs so people might think that I don't like the ones that I don't talk about. But it's not that I don't like them. I just have songs that I like a bit more than others haha.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love:
Joohoney: Whenever I listen to Justin Bieber's "Hailey." I can feel Justin Bieber's love towards Hailey Bieber and it feels very romantic.
Hyungwon: If you want to think of falling in love, listen to our album All About Luv! It will surely fill your heart and mind with love.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest:
I.M: Listening to Chet Baker's "Almost Blue" allows me to spend time in peace.
Kihyun: Hisaishi Joe's "Merry-Go-Round." It is very soothing and makes me feel relaxed.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be...
Minhyuk: I'd choose Alan Silvestri's "I'm Forrest...Forrest Gump." It's an instrumental song so it's easy-listening and I never get sick of it. It eases my mind!
I.M: I would listen to Bill Evans' or Chet Baker's albums as both of them are my all-time favorites.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up:
Kihyun: Fall Out Boy's "Centuries." I get energized as soon as I turn this song on.
Joohoney: Hands down Post Malone's "Motley Crew!" Absolutely love this song. I listen to it a lot whenever I'm in the car. It's the perfect song to relieve stress.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded:
Minhyuk: I would like to get a chance to work on a song about my family, so I wish I could make a song like Kanye West's "Only One."
Hyungwon: I like the song "X," sung by Code Kunst and Lee Hi. I really like Lee Hi's voice and the vibe of the song. I would love for a chance to work on a song together with her.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing:
I.M: "Fallen!" I had such a great time playing onstage with MONBEBE, spraying water and just running around.
Kihyun: "Fallen" for me as well. This song is seriously the best song to perform and enjoy onstage.
My own song that I'm most proud of:
Joohoney: "Gambler" was the first song I've made in 7 years, and it is also the song that was chosen as the title track of our album. I'm very proud of this song so I'd like to choose this song.
Hyungwon: "Nobody Else" was my first ever produced song. As much as it was my first work, this song is very meaningful to me and I can't forget that moment when I heard the members' voices recorded into the song I made."
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me on tour:
Minhyuk: Well, it's not a song that's in our new album, but "Zone!" I wish to enjoy all bits of our concert stages with this song.
Kihyun: "Autobahn" is an awesome song to enjoy with MONBEBE onstage!
Hyungwon: I think "You Problem" will be fun if MONBEBE sing along to the song with us. I'm very excited to perform it.
Joohoney: "Whispers in the Dark" because it's a good song to sing along to. Even as I was recording this song, I couldn't stop thinking about performing on our tour.
I.M: I'm pretty sure that "Autobahn" will be a great song to get MONBEBEs hyped up.