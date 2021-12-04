From SJP to Demi Lovato, Here's 15 Times Celebs Gushed Over Kim Kardashian's Style & Fashion Influence

Watch : Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021

She's the talk of the town!

Kim Kardashian is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and its about damn time! With so many show-stopping and one-of-a-kind looks this past year alone, Kim's setting a new barometer for trendsetting in the fast-paced world of fashion, and will be for decades to come.

And it's ot just fans who have taken notice of her undeniable influence on fashion. Some of the industries top designers and often-collaborators like Riccardo Tisci, Olivier Rousting and Tommy Hilfiger have all praised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's power.

Celebrities and Kim's famous friends have also taken note and gushed over her. Whether it's Jennifer Lawrence's fan-girling or Vogue's Anna Wintour giving our cover girl the stamp of approval, these celebrities have nothing but love for queen of risk-taking fashion.

Scroll through the gallery below for 15 times Kim's famous friends have gushed about her, from Ashley Graham to Sarah Jessica Parker.