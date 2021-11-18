Julie & Todd Chrisley Reveal What's on the Menu for "Competitive" Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving

Watch : Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

There's about to be a whole lot of chefs in the Chrisley kitchen.

The beloved family behind Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best take on the holidays with a Peacock Thanksgiving special, Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving, premiering today, Nov. 18. The holiday-themed episode shows Julie Chrisley trying to teach her children—Chase, 25, Savannah, 24 and Grayson, 15—how to cook a Chrisley family dinner.

"Everyone's kind of vying for the position of being the best: being the best helper, being the best sous chef, when it comes to Thanksgiving," Julie exclusively told E! News ahead of the premiere.

From homemade macaroni and cheese to cornbread dressing and broccoli salad, Julie's passion is to craft the perfect Southern Thanksgiving meal. "My carrot cake is probably the favorite," she added, while husband Todd Chrisley joked there will never be traditional stuffing on their table.

"I love 98 percent of what she puts on the table," Todd quipped. "There's two percent in there where you tried some wonky s--t that I don't like. And I do not like the casserole."