Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
15 Stylish Quotes From PCAs Fashion Icon Kim Kardashian That'll Inspire You (& Your Closet!)

By Jake Thompson Dec 02, 2021 2:00 PM
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Mini-Me Kids

She's solidified herself as a fashionista 'til the end of time!

Kim Kardashian is synonymous with taking risks when it comes to fashion. And the reality star's style efforts have certainly paid off as Kim is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. With her hands in makeup, shape wear and TV superstardom, it's nearly impossible to keep up with the mother of four's busiest (and most fashionable) year yet.

Over the past two decades, Kim has brought her A game when it comes to cutting-edge fashion. But the entrepreneur's longtime love affair with fashion can be seen even from the very beginning on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She's fearless and loves to experiment and tinker with looks, creating iconic moments both in photoshoots and on the red carpet.

With so many one-of-a-kind styles, one thing remains the same for Kim: simplicity is key. "I do like to dress really simple. It's always been the key to how I dress," KKW shared on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018. Whether it's simple, trailblazing or iconic, Kim's got her pulse (and everyone's eyes) on fashion.

See all of Kim's best quotes on style, couture and trend-setting below.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Celebs React

We bet some of her fashion philosophies will inspire you (and your closet).

Don't miss Kim accept the People's Fashion Icon award at the 2021 PCAs on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Simplicity Is Key

Kim is synonymous with taking risks when it comes to fashion. But, even breaking down her loudest looks, there's one key element that she stands by: simplicity.

"I do like to dress really simple. It's always been the key to how I dress," KKW shared on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018. "There's always an element of simplicity." 

Instagram
Gratitude Is Her Best Outfit

The makeup mogul and hardworking mama has never taken her fame for granted.

"I would look in a magazine—there was this page in Us Weekly that I remember vividly," Kim spoke with Interview Magazine in 2017.  "I remember looking at it, being like, 'It would be my dream to be this person.' I was so excited when I got it. I still don't take anything for granted. I am genuinely still so excited about my career."

MEGA
Going to the Beat of Her Own Drummer

The trailblazing trendsetter has always worn and posted outfit selfies of looks she loves.

"If you're not in to what I'm posting, don't look," Kim said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12. Got MILF?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom
CEO of Making It Her Own

In true Kim style, when the reality superstar can't find the fit that works for her, she creates it herself. Kim reflected on what sparked the inspiration for SKIM's sold out shapewear.

"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News.

BACKGRID
Trendsetter By Nature

Kim is notorious for setting the standard in fashion and starting trends overnight. 

"I remember everyone made fun of for these bike shorts," she candidly recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "Literally. And was like, ‘a puffer and bike shorts? Like, what is going.' And of course, everyone is wearing it two years later. I got roasted for this look for two years."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She's a Style Rolodex

With her hands in makeup, shapewear and reality superstardom, it's nearly impossible to keep up with Kim. Good thing she has a trick for remembering her biggest fashion moments.

"I know what I wore, what accessories I wore, where I was, who I was with," Kim shared with Paper Magazine in 2014. "I remember everything." 

She Has a Sense Of Humor With Style

The Saturday Night Live queen has proven she's got a keen sense of humor and she's just as self-aware about her influence on fashion as we are.

"I'm kind of shocked I'm getting a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time," Kim quipped while accepting the inaugural "Influencer" award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2018.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Channeling Old Hollywood Glamour

Kim has solidified herself as a fashionista 'til the end of time, so it's no wonder she draws some of her inspiration from the past.

"I bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis's watch at auction," she shared with Vogue in 2019. "I wore it when I went to the White House. It gave me some power: Let's get in there and get this done!" 

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock
On Kanye's Influence & Developing Her Own Fashion Sense

Although Kim has rightfully stepped into her own personal style, she credits a lot of her later eras to ex Kanye West.

"I literally just wear all of the Yeezy samples," Kim told People in 2018. "I'm totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team—and listen to the advice of everyone over there who is making all the clothes. I basically get this wardrobe and I don't have to think too much about it."

E!
Learning From Fashion's Past

Kim's worn her heart on her sleeve for nearly two decades, sharing intimate moments of her daily life on social media and her very famous family.

"I think as long as you learn from your mistakes, and don't make them over and over again, you're on the right path," Kim said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

MEGA
Cover Girl Mantra

The mother of four and entrepreneur is always defying critics' perceptions and proving others wrong. 

"Seven years ago, I had a publicist and she asked what were my goals, what were my dreams and I said, 'I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine.' And she said to me, 'Let's get some realistic goals because that'll never happen.' And so, of course I sent her an autographed copy of my first cover," Kim shared while accepting the inaugural "Influencer" award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2018.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Finding Confidence In Her Body Of Work

The KKW influencer has always kept it real about her confidence in wearing form-fitted couture.

"If I don't feel confident about my body, I'm not going to sit at home and feel sorry for myself and not do something about it. It's all about taking action and not being lazy. So you do the work, whether it's fitness or whatever," Kim said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Instagram
Loving Her Entire Archive

We love a queen who's kept it confident since the start, and we've been trying to keep up with Kim's ever since.

"I love my worst moments now. I look back and have to laugh; it was so much fun. It was who I was, what I could afford and what I knew at the time," she recalled to Vogue Arabia in 2018.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Cher Is Her Fashion Icon

It's no secret that Kim loves and credits Cher for her fashion inspiration.

"Cher has always been my fashion icon, I love her and I've just been obsessed with her forever," she revealed while walking the red carpet at BeautyCon Festival in 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Giving Credit Where Credit's Due

Kim is notorious for sharing her tips and tricks on makeup and styling hacks, and she's constantly crediting her glam squad for her emerging evolution. Especially when it's Kanye West.

"My best stylist of my best looks are always the ones he puts together," Kim later stated in Vogue's 73 Questions in 2019.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

