How Justin Bieber Inspired Jordan Turpin to Save Her Siblings From a House of Horror

For one loyal fan, Justin Bieber will always be much more than just a singer.

In a new ABC special titled Escape From a House of Horror, Jordan Turpin spoke out about her decision to call 911, which ultimately saved her and her siblings from their parents' captivity.

While speaking with Diane Sawyer, Jordan gave credit to Justin for opening her eyes about the world around her.

"I don't know where we would be if we didn't watch Justin Bieber," she shared in a sneak peek clip from the Nov. 19 special. "Sometimes, especially when we were younger, my mother and father would leave. The older ones would sneak in and turn on the TV. So we would see music videos and stuff, and that's where we learned a lot. I would watch a lot of Justin Bieber."

While Jordan fell in love with many of his songs including "As Long As You Love Me," "Boyfriend" and "Baby," it was the singer's various interviews that became a helpful tool.