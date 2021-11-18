This Poster of Harry Styles as Eternals' Eros Is Truly Golden

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harry Styles!
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and actor, 27, recently joined the ranks of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more when he received his own character poster for his surprise role in Eternals.
In an image released on Thursday, Nov. 18, Harry looked truly golden and—to quote his character in the film—"as beautiful as the legends say" as Eros, the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin).
Marvel Studios wrote in a tweet alongside the poster: "Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox."
Harry's induction into the MCU was kept under wraps until the premiere of Eternals, when his character showed up onscreen alongside Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) during a mid-credit scene.
Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals centers around a group of immortal superhumans who emerge from hiding in order to protect Earth. It also stars Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Harish Patel.
Of the role, Harry said in Dazed's winter 2021 issue, "I'm only in right at the very end."
"But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?" he noted. "It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé."
In a recent interview with Deadline, Chloé spoke about the casting choice and revealed that "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me." Having followed Harry since his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 wartime drama Dunkirk, Chloe believed that was he was the perfect choice for the part.
"I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," she explained. "And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting."
The filmmaker added, "After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did."