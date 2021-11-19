The MixtapE! Presents Adele, Jennifer Lopez and More New Music Musts

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Hello, is it new Adele you're looking for?

After waiting ever so patiently, music fans are finally able to listen to 30, the new album from a true global superstar. Heralded by critics as Adele's finest album to date, 30 includes the hit single "Easy on Me" as well as "I Drink Wine" and "Love Is a Game."

"It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed!" Adele wrote on Instagram while celebrating album release day on Nov. 19. "Love you all."