The MixtapE! Presents Adele, Jennifer Lopez and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Hello, is it new Adele you're looking for?
After waiting ever so patiently, music fans are finally able to listen to 30, the new album from a true global superstar. Heralded by critics as Adele's finest album to date, 30 includes the hit single "Easy on Me" as well as "I Drink Wine" and "Love Is a Game."
"It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed!" Adele wrote on Instagram while celebrating album release day on Nov. 19. "Love you all."
Adele isn't the only superwoman sharing some fresh new songs with fans. From Jennifer Lopez to Gabby Barrett, see who else deserves a listen this weekend.
Jennifer Lopez—"On My Way (Marry Me)"
After dropping the first trailer for her upcoming Valentine's Day movie, Marry Me, J.Lo released a new, original song from the 2022 flick. "Every heartbreak was a yellow brick road / Pointing me straight just taking me home," she sings in the romantic track. "I was never lost, I was just passing through / I was on my way to you."
Cole Swindell ft. Lainey Wilson—"Never Say Never"
If there's one duet country music fans should listen to this weekend, we found it. "I wrote ‘Never Say Never' with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill in 2018 about a relationship you just can't stay away from," Cole explained. "I have been a fan of Lainey's for a while now and what she brings to this song is everything it needed. So glad it's finally out!"
Adele—"Love Is a Game"
After premiering the new song during Adele One Night Only, we can't stop listening to the powerful track, which doubles as the album's grand finale. "I can love, I can love again / I love me now, like I loved him," she sings. "I'm a fool for that / You know I, you know I'm gonna do it / Oh-oh-oh-oh / I'd do it all again like I did then." Yes, Adele! Yes!
Mckenna Grace—"Haunted House"
The 15-year-old actress' impressive debut single comes timed to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in which she stars as a whip-smart young ghostbuster. When Ghostbusters director Jason Reitman heard the song for the first time, he immediately asked to use it for the movie's closing credits.
Snoop Dogg feat. Blxst—"Go to War"
The global superstar and cultural icon has released his first project for Def Jam Recordings, titled Snoop Dogg Presents: ALGORITHM. "There's so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm," Snoop explained. "Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they're not telling you how it's supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound."
Gabby Barrett—"Never Get It Back"
Before co-hosting CMA Country Christmas later this month, the American Idol alum is ready to acknowledge that sometimes you can "Never Get It Back" on Goldmine (Deluxe). The song is all about soaking it in and appreciating the moment.
Nate Smith—"I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven"
After portions of the song went viral on TikTok, Sony Music Nashville's latest signee knew he had to officially release the track in full. "I couldn't be more excited for this song to come out," Nate said. "I feel like it will reach people in many different ways, and at the end of the day that's all I really want."
Chloe Moriondo feat. Thomas Headon and Alfie Templeman—"Dizzy"
After collaborating over Zoom, this talented trio created a catchy, infectious track that you'll likely play on repeat all weekend. "Alfie and Thomas are such sweet little British boys, I am very blessed to have them on this silly lil tune!" Chloe said. "It was really fun workshopping lyrics for it over Zoom and putting random s--t in the shared note we used."
Lou Ridley—"Delivered"
The Nashville-based artist shares her powerful plea for salvation in her soulful new single. "'Delivered' was the first song I wrote after a BIG breakup," Lou explained. "I felt as though I was trapped in my love for him. I was suffocating. I didn't want to be in it any longer, but I couldn't get out. I felt like I needed deliverance. Some otherworldly intervention." What came next was a powerful track that deserves a listen.
Saweetie—"Icy Chain"
Ahead of her Nov. 20 debut on Saturday Night Live, the multiplatinum party starter released a new song that will get fans movin' and groovin'. On the track, a hummable bass line thumps beneath Saweetie's sassy and spirited rhymes as she coyly warns, "You can't handle me." How can you not be intrigued?
Michael Bublé—"The Christmas Sweater"
After his Christmas album sold over 16 million albums in the past 10 years with over 4 billion streams around the world, Michael has every reason to rest. Instead, he surprised fans by releasing a new and festive addition to holiday playlists.
Rita Wilson & Vince Gill—"Count Your Blessings"
Prepare to feel good this holiday season with a new uplifting single that comes ahead of Thanksgiving week. "Count Your Blessings" is a reminder to recognize life's many rewards despite the recent challenges endured in the face of the pandemic.
Grace Gaustad—"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
The emerging artist is welcoming the festive season with a special cover of a holiday classic. Performed as a love letter to her fans and people listening around the world, Grace's enchanting vocals offer a message of hope this winter, reminding us all as the song says—to let our hearts be light.
