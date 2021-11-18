How Queer Eye's Tan France Plans to Celebrate His First Holiday Season as a Dad

Watch : Tan France Becomes U.S. Citizen, Excited to Vote

With the holidays approaching, Tan France can't help but already feel the magic.

After welcoming his first child via surrogate with husband Rob France in July, the Queer Eye star is preparing to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as a father for the very first time. To say he's feeling holly and jolly may be an understatement.

"The holidays are always lovely, but the holidays really are for the kids," Tan exclusively shared with E! News. "With him being so young, he won't know what's going on. However, next year, I know that it will be so joyful seeing the glee on his face."

The new dad continued, "The holidays, in my opinion, will be exponentially better now that we have a child. We always love to holiday. My husband and I have a fun time together, but a child makes it special."

On Nov. 1, Tan was quick to get in the holiday spirit by putting away the Halloween decorations and putting up the Christmas tree. He already has plans to sport matching pajamas with his baby boy next month.