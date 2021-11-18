Is a Wedding in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Future? Her Dad Don Johnson Says…

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Could marriage be in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's future?

Her father, actor Don Johnson, gave his take during the Nov. 17 episode Good Day New York. When asked if a wedding could be in the cards for the couple in the next year or so, the Miami Vice legend replied, "Oh god! I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds." However, he suggested he wouldn't be opposed to the idea.

"But listen: If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," Don told Fox's Rosanna Scotto. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."

Rosanna then asked if Don has had a "fatherly talk" with Chris yet. "Like, you know," she continued, "‘Don't ever try this with my daughter' kind of thing?'"