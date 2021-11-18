Is a Wedding in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Future? Her Dad Don Johnson Says…

Could marriage be in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's future?
Her father, actor Don Johnson, gave his take during the Nov. 17 episode Good Day New York. When asked if a wedding could be in the cards for the couple in the next year or so, the Miami Vice legend replied, "Oh god! I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds." However, he suggested he wouldn't be opposed to the idea.
"But listen: If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," Don told Fox's Rosanna Scotto. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."
Rosanna then asked if Don has had a "fatherly talk" with Chris yet. "Like, you know," she continued, "‘Don't ever try this with my daughter' kind of thing?'"
The Knives Out star said he hadn't. "We kind of like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position and a little further down the road with each other," he explained. "And then we have the talk."
What a sweet dad!
Dakota and Chris have been romantically linked since 2017. A year after the musician finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, the two seem to be pleasing a lot of their inner circle with the pairing up, even his ex.
"I love her," Gwyneth, who is now married to Brad Falchuk, told Harper's Bazaar when asked about Dakota last year. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."
Earlier this month, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress ran into Gwyneth at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show. She warmly greeted the Oscar winner while posing for photos.
It's just nice when everyone gets along.