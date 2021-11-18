John Krasinski Reveals How He Saved Jim & Pam's Marriage By "Putting My Foot Down" on The Office

Watch : "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

This would have been the worst 15–minute work break ever.

John Krasinski has revealed that the beloved sitcom couple Jim and Pam could have ended up just Jim. Can you imagine a TV world without this I heart you forever marriage? The show could have ended with fans crying tears as big as Niagara Falls.

On Nov. 16, The New York Post reported that the love story between the two characters may have been tested with a betrayal in their relationship if Krasinski (Jim) didn't refuse to do one life-altering scene.

In Brian Baumgartner's, new tell-all book, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office, Krasinski reveals that the show's creator, Greg Daniels, proposed an idea to have Jim cheat on his dream girl in season eight.

The original "After Hours" script had Pam (Jenna Fischer) on maternity leave and her replacement Cathy (Lindsey Broad) goes with Jim on a work trip to Florida. Krasinski read that Jim and his temp co-worker make out in a hotel room and he closed that door right away.