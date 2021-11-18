Model Christy Giles Found Dead at 24

A Los Angeles model's sudden death is spurring suspicion of foul play.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, Christy Giles was pronounced dead at a Culver City hospital where she was left outside on the sidewalk, her husband Jan Cilliers told ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. The night before, Giles went out with two friends, including Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, in Los Angeles while Cilliers was in San Francisco, ABC7 reported. According to ABC7, citing the third friend with them that night, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola met men at a party and ended up at an apartment building.
Cabrales-Arzola was dropped at a different hospital, per ABC's report. As of Nov. 17, she was on life support with no brain activity, the New York Post reported, citing friends. As the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News, "Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation." According to ABC7, LAPD said the preliminary investigation shows a possible overdose that turned fatal.
A GoFundMe page co-organized by Cilliers has since raised more than $92,000, money that will go toward funeral and memorial costs as well as private investigators for Giles and Cabrales-Arzola's cases, the page's description states. "Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged," the description claims. "Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene. Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital." Police have not confirmed these details to E! News.
Giles' death comes just nine days after she celebrated her 24th birthday. "I can't believe you're gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil," Cilliers wrote in an Instagram tribute. "You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear. The moments we shared will forever be burned into my mind. But that's not enough. I want more memories with you. I would do anything to make more memories with you. My heart is shattered."