Céline Dion and Aretha Franklin Tribute Artists Face Off on Clash of the Cover Bands

Two powerhouse vocalists brought the house down during the final battle round on last night's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands.
Performing the music of Aretha Franklin was Elaine Gibbs, who's previously shared the stage with some of the biggest names in R&B, pop and gospel, from Justin Timberlake to Shirley Caesar.
Then there was Elisa Furr, a long-time Las Vegas headliner whose original songs have been featured in more than 8,000 TV shows and five feature films, covering the music of Céline Dion.
The show's judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean watched as the two went head-to-head for a chance to win $10,000—plus a $25,000 top prize and the chance to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon should they beat out every other Clash competitor—and by the end of the battle, they were just as hype as the audience was.
For proof, look no further than the above clip.
As the snippet of the final battle shows, Gibbs was the first to take the Clash stage as she performed one of Franklin's most iconic songs, "Respect."
The audience was immediately impressed with her spot-on rich and raspy vocals, but just as they thought Gibbs had the competition in the bag, Furr emerged, singing Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."
Furr hit all of the song's high notes, even making sure to imitate Dion's signature stage movements and poses.
Did the rendition of the classic ballad allow Furr to emerge victorious, or did Gibbs end up taking the $10,000 prize home? Watch the full episode of Clash of the Cover Bands here to find out!