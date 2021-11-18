Jennifer Lopez Reveals If She'd Ever Consider Getting Married Again

Jennifer Lopez is a firm believer in happily ever after.
While promoting her latest film, Marry Me, the 52-year-old actress—who is currently in the throes of her romance with Ben Affleck—answered the million-dollar question on whether she would be open to hearing wedding bells in the future.
"Yeah, I guess," she said during a Nov. 18 appearance on Today. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been." The mom of two jokingly added, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent."
As fans may recall, the "If You Had My Love" singer was previously married to Ojani Noa in 1997 and the two split in early 1998. In 2001, she tied the knot with Cris Judd and announced their separation in 2002. Two years later, Jennifer married Marc Anthony. They were together for seven years before splitting in 2011. She and Marc share 13-year-old fraternal twins, Max and Emme.
Before her marriage to Marc, Jennifer and Ben first dated and got engaged in late 2002, subsequently splitting in 2004. Fast forward almost 17 years later, and the two are back together and happier than ever. The re-emergence of Bennifer 2.0 followed the end of Jennifer's engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.
If Ben (who was previously married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years until they announced their separation in 2015) and Jen did decide to walk down the aisle one day, it wouldn't be too surprising to their fans, especially considering that a source previously told E! News that the couple are "looking forward to their future together."
"They are madly in love," a source exclusively shared with E! News in early November. "Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love."
But with that being said, there's really no rush for the bending of the knee any time soon, since as a separate insider told E! News earlier this year, the two are "completely on the same page" about holding off on a proposal. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the source said in July. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
In a case of art imitating life, J.Lo's latest flick, Marry Me, follows a famous singer who has gotten hitched more than once. But as Jennifer told Today about the film—which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma—she's more than happy to mirror a little bit of real life for the big screen.
"If you can't laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I don't think about those things," she said. "I feel like I'm a human being like everybody else. I've had my ups and downs, I've made mistakes and I'm really proud of where I've come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom and as an actor and as an artist. So, yeah, it's okay, everybody's got that."