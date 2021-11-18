Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Critic Says She's "Finally" With Her Kids

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Don't come for Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star made it clear that, when it comes to her kids, she's no punching bag. The situation began when the mom of three posted photos of herself on Instagram with daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, on horseback during their recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, one critic was focused on something other than their sunset horseback ride.

"Oh wow you're with your kids finally????" the naysayer commented.

It didn't take long before Kourtney fired back, replying with, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life."

In fact, her and fiancé Travis Barker's kids—with the exception of 11-year-old Mason Disick—came together for the family trip in honor of the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday. "The kids got along well," an eyewitness told E! News. "Alabama [Barker] was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool."