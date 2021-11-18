Tori Spelling Slams Paparazzi for Taking Photos at Her Son's School

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

Tori Spelling is taking a stand against the paparazzi to protect her kids' privacy.



The actress, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, shared a personal message to Instagram after a publication posted photos of her picking up one of her sons from school.



"I've never done this but…I'm pissed!," the Nov 18 message began. "It's one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children's schools! Too far!" Alongside the message, Tori posted the published photo, which included a caption that stated she was outside of a bakery.



"This was not taken at a bakery," Tori continued. "This was taken at my 4-year-old son Beau's private preschool! I was picking him up. This is my child's hot lunch I'm carrying on a plate to the car. I'm picking him up to take him home early because his tummy hurt. His teacher handed me his lunch because he was going home early."